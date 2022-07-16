Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after buying an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Shares of CF opened at $84.55 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

