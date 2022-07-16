Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $3.90 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 322,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,682,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,878,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICL stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $23.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.94%.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.