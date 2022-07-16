Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 465,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.