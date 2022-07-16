Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,333 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Devon Energy makes up about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

