Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

