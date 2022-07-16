Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

