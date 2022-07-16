Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 3.9 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

