Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,423.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,256 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

