Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.