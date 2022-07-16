National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NNN opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

