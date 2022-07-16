National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

