National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.50 ($4.50) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.40 ($4.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Greece stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

