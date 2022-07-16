Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NATH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 16,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.33. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

