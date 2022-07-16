Nafter Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $548,796.21 and approximately $14,286.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052238 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024320 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001880 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Buying and Selling Nafter
