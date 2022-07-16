Nafter (NAFT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Nafter has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $579,589.42 and approximately $15,337.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
