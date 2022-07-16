mStable USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.02 million and $3,840.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,697.22 or 0.99905726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043122 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.