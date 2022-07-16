MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.71.

MSCI Trading Up 2.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.87. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

