Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.27

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 23604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.