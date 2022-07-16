MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $61.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $61.11 million and $22.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

