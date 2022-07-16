Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $72.07 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 124251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

