Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

