Morgan Stanley Lowers STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

STOR opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

