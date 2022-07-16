Morgan Stanley Lowers GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $91.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

