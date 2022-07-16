Morgan Stanley Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CS opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

