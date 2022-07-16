Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 88,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 9,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

