Morgan Stanley Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.88.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UDR by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

