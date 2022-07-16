Morgan Stanley Cuts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

