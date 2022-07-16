Morgan Stanley Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

