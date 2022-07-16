Morgan Stanley Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $102.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

