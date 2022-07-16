Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $62.79 million and $13.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00062701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,400,077 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,326 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
