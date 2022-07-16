Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10,966.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $281.61 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

