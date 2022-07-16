Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 455,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,476. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

