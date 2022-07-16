Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

