Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

