Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK remained flat at $124.61 during trading on Friday. 640,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,051. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $114.96 and a one year high of $211.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.