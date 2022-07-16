Mizuho Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

