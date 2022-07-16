MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

