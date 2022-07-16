Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 8.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

