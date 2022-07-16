Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 950 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

