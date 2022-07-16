Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 623,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $95.83. 3,338,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

