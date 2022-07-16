Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,061,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.