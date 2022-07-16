Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 92 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.24. 843,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

