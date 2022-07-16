Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $845,807.48 and $92,485.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

