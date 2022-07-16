Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 26986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

