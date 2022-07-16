Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $136.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,388,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,899,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.