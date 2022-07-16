Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $136.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,388,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,899,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

