Mint Club Market Capitalization Reaches $3.88 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $565,396.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00034148 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

