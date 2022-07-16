Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

