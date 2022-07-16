Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 156,002 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a market cap of C$68.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

