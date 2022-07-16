Mettalex (MTLX) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $177,771.14 and $99,951.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mettalex Coin Trading
