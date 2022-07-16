MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.